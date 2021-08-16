Entries invited for IGNOU Student Innovation Award- 2021, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK The candidates can submit their entries till September 30

IGNOU Student Innovation Award- 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the Student Innovation Award- 2021. The candidates can submit their entries on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in till September 30.

OP Sharma, Director, NCIDE said, "Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of a nation, the IGNOU has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the innovator students in different fields from across the country.”

The innovation awards are given to first three students on the Foundation Day of the varsity. The interested students can submit details in the prescribed format through mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.

“The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU had instituted the scheme of Student Innovation Awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, the awards are given every year to the best three innovators on the Foundation Day of the University. The selected best three entries are awarded with the Trophies, Certificates and Cash Prizes of Rs 10,000/-, Rs. 7,000/- and Rs. 5,000/- respectively", Director added.

