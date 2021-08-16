NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card to be released when? Check date and time

Follow us on JEE Main will be held from August 26 onwards

NTA JEE Main session 4 admit card 2021: The admit card of the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2021 session 4 is likely to be released this week. JEE Main will be conducted from August 26 onwards, candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

The fourth session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)" Enter your login credentials and click on submit Your JEE Main 2021 admit card for march session will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card, take a print out for future reference.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

READ MORE | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2021 Result DECLARED. Here's how to check

Latest Education News