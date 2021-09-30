Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Results 2021 declared, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com result is available to download at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Results 2021: Dibrugarh University has announced the result for various undergraduate courses. The result B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com sixth-semester examination is now available at the official website- dibru.ac.in.

A total of 11,673 candidates passed the BA exam, 2,026 cleared B.Com, and 2,931 passed B.Sc exam. The pass percentage in BA course touched at 61.31 per cent, B.Com- 66.62 per cent, B.Sc- 73.94 per cent.

Dibrugarh University Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- dibru.ac.in Click on 'Dibrugarh University' result link In the new page, enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number BA/ B.Com/ B.Sc result will appear on the screen Download result, take a print out for further reference.

For details on Dibrugarh University result, please visit the website- dibru.ac.in.

