Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi schools to open for Class 9,11 from February 5. Check details

Schools in the national capital will reopen for Classes 9 and 11 from February 5, the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. The conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, he said, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," PTI quoted Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, as saying.

Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shut down as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Later, the government announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News