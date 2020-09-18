Image Source : FILE PHOTO Schools in Delhi will remain closed till Oct 5: AAP Govt

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of ‘Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

As per the latest guidelines under ‘Unlock’, schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

