Delhi Nursery Admission 2020-21 first list to be released today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Delhi nursery admission 2020-21 first list to be released today

Delhi nursery admission 2020-21: The first list of Delhi nursery school admission is slated to be released today (January 24). Parents should note that the list will be released for the academic year 2020-21. The notification regarding the release of the nursery admission list was released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) earlier. The schools have been asked to answer the queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward between January 27 to February 3.

The DoE had asked all Delhi schools to start admission for 2020-21 from November 29, 2019. "The last date of submission of application forms in schools will be December 27 and the first list will be out on January 24, 2020", DoE had said in the admission notification published on its official website.

How to Check Delhi Nursery Admission First List 2020

To check the admission list for nursery, parents are advised to visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

Delhi nursery admission 2020-21: When will the second list be released?

Parents should note that the second list for nursery admissions in Delhi will be released on February 12, 2020. The admission process for nursery, kindergarten and class 1 for the academic session 2020-2021 will be closed on March 16, 2020.

Delhi nursery admission 2020-21: Seats

25 percent of the seats in all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall be reserved for Economically Weaker Sections or EWS, Disadvantaged Groups or DG category students and Child with Disability.

Nursery admission 2020-21: Fees allocation

After the first list is out, parents have to deposit the fee along with documents by the prescribed dates by schools. In some cases, the parents will be required to submit a hard-copy of the online form or the slip received from the school during the application submission and self-attested copy of the required documents.

The parents will have to carry the original documents for verification.