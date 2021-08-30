Delhi schools, universities set to re-open from September 1, govt issues SOPs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi schools to reopen from September 1

Delhi Schools re-opening: The Delhi government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools, colleges when they will commence from September 1. As per government SOPs, the classes will function at 50 per cent capacity, all educational institutions will have mandatory quarantine centres, reported by news agency ANI. "Attendance will not be compulsory and online and offline classes will be conducted parallelly," as per the guideline.

The schools in Delhi will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from from September 1 and classes for 6 to 8 will begin from September 8. The AAP government led expert committee earlier recommended to reopen school in a phased manner. The committee in its recommendation has said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school and others can opt for online classes.

The schools for classes 10 and 12 were reopened early, and students were allowed for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

