Malviya Nagar fire: Restaurant operating at ground-floor of hotel had no licence, say sources

New Delhi:

The restaurant operating on the ground floor of the hotel, where a devastating fire claimed at least 21 lives in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, was functioning without a valid licence, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the restaurant was operating entirely illegally, with its owner allegedly lacking the necessary permissions and approvals required to run the establishment. The eatery had reportedly been functioning without any valid licence or authorisation.

Hotel lacked fire NOC

The fire ripped through the hotel, which was also operating without a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), in a congested lane of Malviya Nagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought a detailed report from the South Delhi district magistrate on the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy and warned of stern action if any lapses were found.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, who visited the fire site, said that authorities were checking whether the building had a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) from the DFS, and whether it had required permission to run a restaurant, and how many rooms were allowed for the bread and breakfast establishment.

"The owner of this building, and anyone whose negligence led to this tragedy, will be identified through a police investigation and arrested immediately," Sood said, adding that police teams were already formed to take action.

21 killed in south Delhi hotel fire

The blaze killed at least 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, many of whom were in Delhi to care for relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

According to officials, 47 people affected by the fire were taken to various hospitals. Of them, 21 succumbed to their injuries, while 17 were injured. Nine others remain in critical condition.

Officials warned that the death toll from one of Delhi's deadliest fires in recent years could rise further, given the critical condition of several victims.

The fire broke out around 8.30 am at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar and rapidly engulfed the five-storey building. Officials said the structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that effectively turned it into a death trap during the emergency.

As flames spread through the building, catching many occupants off guard and some while asleep, firefighters, police personnel, and local residents launched rescue efforts to evacuate those trapped inside.

Police said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was operating as many as 25 rooms. Additional rooms had reportedly been created in the basement.

The building housed a restaurant on the ground floor, while the basement and upper floors were being used as hotel accommodation, raising further questions about compliance with safety and licensing regulations.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges of culpable homicide among other relevant sections of BNS. The building owner has been identified as LavKesh, the license was issued in the name of Jai Mishra and the owner of the hotel has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj, the sources added. No one has been arrested as yet.

Alerts have been issued to railway and airport authorities to prevent the suspects from fleeing. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the residences of the building owner and the licence holder registered with the tourism department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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