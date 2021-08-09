DECLARED! Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: 99.99% pass percentage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 declared. 99.99 per cent of students pass the exam.

The result of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam was declared on Monday, August 9. Students can check the class 10 result on the official websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. This year, 99.9% of students have passed the Karnataka class 10 exam. As many as 8.76 lakh candidates appeared on the SSLC exams held on July 19 and 22. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: How to check

Visit official webiste--kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults. nic.in

Click on the 'SSLC result 2021' link

Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

SSLC result 2021 will appear on the screen

Download SSLC result, take a printout for further.

