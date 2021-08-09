Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 will be announced at 3:30 pm today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam on Monday, August 9. According to the Board, SSLC result will be declared at 3:30 pm today.

Once announced, the students can check the class 10 result on the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Nearly, 8.76 lakh students appeared on the SSLC exams held on July 19 and 22. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were only held for two days. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics. On the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: When and where to check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How to check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Direct link

In 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 last year. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.

