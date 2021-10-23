Chhattisgarh State Open School: Application process starts for Classes 10, 12 exam 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh state open school has started the application process for classes 10, 12 final exams 2022.

Chhattisgarh state open school (CGSOS) released a circular on Friday (October 22), informing that the commencement of the application process for class 10, 12 final exams 2022. The last date to apply for the examinations is November 15. Candidates must note that the application date will not be extended any further than the given date. Candidates can collect their application forms from the allocated examination centres.

Candidates appearing for the class 10 exam must be 14 years old and candidates appearing for the class 12 exam must have passed the class 10 exam from a recognised board. Candidates can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh school board -- sos.cg.nic.in for further details.

