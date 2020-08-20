CBSE Compartment Exams: SC disposes off petition with liberty to challenge CBSE notification

Image Source : INDIA TV Latest news CBSE Compartment Exams: SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 exams shortly

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed off a petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams. The petition, that also prayed for declaration of exam dates in case CBSE doesn't cancel exams. A compartment exam is conducted for students who could not pass in one or two subjects in Class X or XII board exams. The CBSE gives three chances to such students to clear the compartment exam.

HIGHLIGHTS

11:48 AM: You challenge the notification of CBSE dated August 6 (which gave reply to the representation stating that it shall not accept the request to cancel the #compartment exam).

11:46 AM: Supreme Court bench has disposed off the petition with liberty to challenge the notification of CBSE.

11:45 AM:Justice Khanwilkar: The CBSE has already given out the reasons in the notification. You file a petition challenging the notification.

11:42 AM: Advocate: Exams can be conducted in September but no plan or dates are given.

11:38 AM: Bench: We have already decided the plea and the CBSE has given reasons in its notification.

11:35 AM: Advocate: I had filed representations before the CBSE but CBSE has given no specific date.

11:32 AM: A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari Sanjiv Khanna commence the hearing.

11:30 AM: Hearing begins in SC

10:45 AM: The petition seeks direction to CBSE to cancel the compartment examination considering the cancellation of compartment examination by various state boards

10:42 AM: The petition also seeks a direction to the CBSE to give a clear reply to the issues of the petitioners in respect of problems related to the cancellation of the compartment examination.

10:40 AM: Earlier, students had filed representations before the CBSE. In the representations, students stated that in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 it shall be impossible for the CBSE to take the compartment examination soon.

10:38 AM: The petition also seeks an alternate direction to declare dates in case CBSE doesn't cancel exams.

10:35 AM: A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition.

10:32 AM: The petition primarily seeks cancellation of exams

10:30 AM: Hearing to begin shortly

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage