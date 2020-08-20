Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
CBSE Compartment Exams: SC disposes off petition with liberty to challenge CBSE notification

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed off a petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams. The petition, that also prayed for declaration of exam dates in case CBSE doesn't cancel exams.

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhiindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 11:57 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed off a petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams. The petition, that also prayed for declaration of exam dates in case CBSE doesn't cancel exams. A compartment exam is conducted for students who could not pass in one or two subjects in Class X or XII board exams. The CBSE gives three chances to such students to clear the compartment exam.

HIGHLIGHTS

11:48 AM: You challenge the notification of CBSE dated August 6 (which gave reply to the representation stating that it shall not accept the request to cancel the #compartment exam).

11:46 AM: Supreme Court bench has disposed off the petition with liberty to challenge the notification of CBSE.

11:45 AM:Justice Khanwilkar: The CBSE has already given out the reasons in the notification. You file a petition challenging the notification. 

11:42 AM: Advocate: Exams can be conducted in September but no plan or dates are given.

11:38 AM: Bench: We have already decided the plea and the CBSE has given reasons in its notification.

11:35 AM: Advocate: I had filed representations before the CBSE but CBSE has given no specific date.

11:32 AM: A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari Sanjiv Khanna commence the hearing.

11:30 AM: Hearing begins in SC

10:45 AM: The petition seeks direction to CBSE to cancel the compartment examination considering the cancellation of compartment examination by various state boards

10:42 AM: The petition also seeks a direction to the CBSE to give a clear reply to the issues of the petitioners in respect of problems related to the cancellation of the compartment examination. 

10:40 AM: Earlier, students had filed representations before the CBSE. In the representations, students stated that in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 it shall be impossible for the CBSE to take the compartment examination soon.

10:38 AM: The petition also seeks an alternate direction to declare dates in case CBSE doesn't cancel exams.

10:35 AM: A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition. 

10:32 AM: The petition primarily seeks cancellation of exams

10:30 AM: Hearing to begin shortly

