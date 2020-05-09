Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams evaluation to be done at home by teachers: HRD Minister

A day after announcing the examination dates, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank on Saturday said that the evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams to be done at home by teachers. Apart from that, the Union Home Ministry has designated 3,000 CBSE schools across the country, as the evaluation centers from where the answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers. This process will be completed in approx 50 days.

The Union Human Resource Development Minister took to his Twitter handle to share a video message.

"1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams to be delivered at homes of teachers for evaluation,' said the union minister in the video message.

Earlier, Nishank has announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the examinations of the remaining 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 Board from July 1 to July 15.

