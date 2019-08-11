CBSE increases board exam fees, students now will have to shell out double

Image Source : FILE CBSE increases board exam fee, students now pay double to appear for the exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the board exam fee which is charged to the students from the present academic session onwards. The class 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for the board examination in 2020 will have to pay double the fee.

According to media reports, the board will charge Rs. 1500 per student for five subjects. The board fee for the additional subjects has been fixed to Rs. 300 per students. As per the reports, the late fee charges have also been increased by the board.

Presently, the CBSE is filling the online registration form for class 9 and 11 students along with the online board examination form for class 10 and 12 students.

According to reports, the fee for five subjects for class 10 has been fixed at Rs. 1500 from last year’s Rs. 750. Similarly Rs. 300 has to be paid per student for the additional subject which was only Rs. 150 until the previous year.

Class Fee for Five subjects Fee for additional subjects Late Fee Migration Fee Class 10 Rs. 1500 Rs. 300 Rs. 2000 Rs. 350 Class 12 Rs. 1500 Rs. 300 Rs. 2000 Rs. 350

The last date for submitting the online form for class 10 is September 30. The CBSE will start charging a late fee of Rs. 2000 per student after the deadline. Until last year, however, the late fee was Rs. 1000. The same thing is applicable for the students of class 12 while filling the examination form.

Along with the fee for the written examination, CBSE has also increased the fee for the practical examination for class 12 students. From this year onwards students will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 150 for the practical examination as opposed to Rs. 80 from the previous year.

Along with this, the board has also increased the fee for the migration certificates. Students will be required to remit a fee of Rs. 350 for the migration certificates.

