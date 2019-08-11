Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE asks students to produce death certificate of parents in case such a tragedy occurs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is known for its quality education throughout the country. The board has its own reputation and it has maintained this since long. Everytime, the board comes up with the guidelines that are aimed at better policy formulation.

The schools that are affiliated with the CBSE know that the circulars are meant for the betterment of the system that runs the board. Recently, the CBSE has come up with a new circular making it compulsory for the students to submit the death certificates of their parents if such tragedy occurs. This circular has been issued by the board recently.

Actually, the board has some positive intentions and wants a stoppage on the students skipping the schools because of such loss. Many a times, the students skip the schools for long and therefore, the CBSE has released this circular making it mandatory for the students to produce death certificates of their parents, in case of such loss happens.

By this, the schools will be able to put a check on the skipping of the students from the schools for long. The students often make fool of the administration by claiming that they had to stay away from the school owing to such losses.

The board has issued the circular to all the heads of the schools affiliated with the CBSE saying that the submittion of the death certificate is mandatory for the students who leave for long on such grounds.

Also, if the students take long leaves then they will have to produce medical certificates for the same. Due to long leaves, the studies get hampered and the board is worried with this. This step of the board will help curb this problem in a better way.

