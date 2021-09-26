CBSE 10th, 12th November exam datesheets 2021: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE to release November exam datesheet for classes 10, 12 soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the classes 10 and 12 November exam 2021 datasheet soon, said CBSE official Rama Sharma. She also informed that the datasheets will not be released today (September 26).

The board earlier decided that the academic session will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each. According to the board, exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

CBSE is going to conduct the Term I Examination on a flexible schedule between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of the country and abroad.

READ| CBSE Board Exams 2022: Here's when and how the board plans to conduct Term I, Year End exams

Latest Education News