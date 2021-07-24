BSEH Haryana Open School, D.El.Ed Exam 2021: Check date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEH to conduct Haryana Open School Exams for 2021.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the Haryana Open School Exam class 10, 12 exam 2021 from August 18 and and D.El.Ed exam 2021 from August 19. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the date sheet for these exams at the official website of BSEH-- bseh.org.in.

The Board president Prof Jagbir Singh and Secretary Rajiv Prasad informed that the class 10, 12 compartment, partial marks correction, full subject marks correction, and additional subject one day exam will be conducted on August 18, 2021.

Haryana Open School Exam 2021: Important dates

They also informed that the exam for more than one subject will be commenced from August 19 and it will end on September 1, 2021. According to the officials, the exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

BSEH D.El.Ed exam 2021: Dates and time

The D.El.Ed exam will be conducted from August 19, and it will end on August 28 in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the evening shift will begin at 2 pm.

BSEH exam 2021: Guidelines

All the candidates must note that the exam will be conducted following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the central government. Candidates who are to appear for these exams should carry their admit cards, sanitizer and drinking water with themselves.

