BSEH Haryana Open School August Exam 2021: Application date extended, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to give another chance to students who are willing to appear for the Haryana Open School August Exam 2021 to submit their application with late fee till July 30, 2021.

Candidates can submit their application at the official website of BSEH-- bseh.org.in. The re-registration process is going to begin on July 24, and will conclude on July 30, 2021.

According to the board, the candidates who have passed the examination from ITI, want to give the examination of Hindi / English additional subject, they can also apply within the prescribed dates. The D.El.Ed., Secondary and Senior Secondary (Educational/ Open School) will be conducted from August 16.

