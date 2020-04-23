Image Source : TWITTER HBSE Results 2020: BSEH Class 12th Result expected in May. Teachers to evaluate answer sheets at home

BSEH Class 12th Result: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release Class 12 board exam result in May, 2020, as per media reports. The board has asked teachers to start the evaluation of Class 12 board exam answer sheets at their homes so that they can release the results of the exams in May 2020.

The press note issued by BSEH mentions that teachers are required to start the evaluation of board exam answer sheets at their homes as schools and educational institutes have been shut down.

"At-home evaluation process for Haryana Class 12th Board Exam 2020 will continue until May 2, i.e. a day prior to the lockdown. All teachers who are involved in the evaluation duty are requested to complete the checking process and submit the final evaluated answer sheets by May 2, 2020. Also, while submitting the answer booklets, evaluators and teachers are advised to maintain proper social distancing and follow the lockdown guidelines issued by state and the central government," BSEH Chairman, Dr. Jagbir Singh said.

In the press note, Board Chairperson Jagbir Singh has also stated that Haryana Board has set up 39 marking cum collection centers across the state. The results for the examinations are set to be released soon after the evaluation process, sometime in May 2020.

According to BSEH’s official statement, around 3,353 examiners have been appointed subject wise for the evaluation process, in which 160 for Economics, English- 1061, Fine Arts- 94, Hindi- 933, Home Science- 159, Mathematics- 277, Education- 417, Physical Science- 198, and 54 for Punjabi.

Teachers will be submitting the BSEH Class 12 board exam answer sheets after evaluation on May 2, 2020, as per the guidelines issued by BSEH. The result will be released soon after the evaluation. Teachers will be submitting the answer sheets while taking the required precautions to ensure social distancing.

Answer sheets for various state board exams have been collected but the evaluation process has not yet started due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a nationwide lockdown. All educational institutes and offices have been closed amid the lockdown.

