Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme to guiding students on career choices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 11) launched a programme to guide students on career choices.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 11) launched a programme under which students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by citizens who are successful in their respective fields. The "Desh ke mentor" programme entails "adopting" one to 10 government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields.

Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide students over the phone. Interested citizens can adopt between one to 10 children studying in the city's government schools as part of the initiative.

"If our students get right guidance, they can excel in every sphere of life. We have launched this programme to help them chalk a future path with mentors guiding them beyond the role played by their teachers," Kejriwal said at the launch. The Delhi government had in August announced that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the mentors' programme.

READ MORE| JNUEE Answer Key 2021 released: How to raise objection

READ MORE| New Delhi world book fair to be held from January 8 in physical form

Latest Education News