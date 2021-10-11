Monday, October 11, 2021
     
  Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme to guiding students on career choices

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme to guiding students on career choices

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 11) launched a programme under which students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices.

PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 17:03 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 11) launched a programme to guide students on career choices. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 11) launched a programme under which students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by citizens who are successful in their respective fields. The "Desh ke mentor" programme entails "adopting" one to 10 government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields.

Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide students over the phone. Interested citizens can adopt between one to 10 children studying in the city's government schools as part of the initiative.

"If our students get right guidance, they can excel in every sphere of life. We have launched this programme to help them chalk a future path with mentors guiding them beyond the role played by their teachers," Kejriwal said at the launch. The Delhi government had in August announced that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the mentors' programme.

