JNUEE Answer Key 2021 released: How to raise objection

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JNUEE provisional answer key 2021 has been released at the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

JNUEE Answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 provisional answer key on Monday (October 11). NTA had also released a question paper and recorded response sheets along with the answer keys. Candidates who had appeared in the JNUEE 2021 can download the answer key from the official website of JNUEE-- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can also raise objections to the JNUEE provisional answer key 2021 by October 12 till 7 pm. The JNUEE exam 2021 was held in offline mode between September 20 to 23 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates must note that they will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 to raise objections.

NTA will not accept any challenges received after the deadline provided in the official notification. The final JNUEE 2021 Answer Key and results will be completely based on the objections raised by the candidates.

JNUEE 2021 answer key: How to raise objection

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Click on the link that reads - ‘JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Challenge’. Enter the application number and security pin to log in. Check and download answer key, recorded responses and question paper. take a print of the same for any future references.

The agency will finalise the answer key approved by the expert panel and no further communication will be entertained. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must contact the help desk at 011- 40759000 or email at jnu@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through the direct link shared above to download JNUEE 2021 Answer Key.

READ MORE| Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 declared: 55.54% pass exam, Ghreesham Nayak tops

READ MORE| ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration with late fee opens. Check direct link, how to apply

Latest Education News