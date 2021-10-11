Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 declared: 55.54% pass exam, Ghreesham Nayak tops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 has been declared.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021: Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2021 has been declared on Monday (October 11) by the Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh. Candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021 can check their results at the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board website (KSEEB) - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in after 3 pm.

A total of 53,155 students appeared for the exam, and 55.54 per cent of candidates (29,52) have passed the exam. Greesham Nayak of Alva’s English medium school has secured the top position, followed by students from Kalburagi and Mysuru.

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam was held offline on September 27 and 29. SSLC supplementary exams were conducted for optional subjects and language papers separately due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021: How to check here

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board-- karresults.nic.in. Click on ‘Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 announced on 11/10/2021’. Enter registration number and date of birth to log in. Click on ‘Submit’ and check SSLC result 2021 Karnataka online. You can also take a printout of the digital mark sheet for any future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2021: Exam pattern

The SSLC supplementary paper consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each subject carried 40 points. Karnataka Class 10 result was announced on August 9, with an overall pass percentage of 99.9 per cent. Students who had appeared in improvement exams are advised to keep checking the official website links shared above to get more updates on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021.

