AMU cancels exam after protests

The AMU on Monday cancelled an exam after more protests over the amended citizenship law, the university said. Students had blocked the Aligarh-Moradabad highway overnight over the continuing detention of a student following the heckling of Aligarh University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor a day earlier. The student was released on bail Monday afternoon.

On Monday, a group of students blocked the entrance to Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, prompting the authorities to cancel the examination.

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai said the exam was cancelled after a group of protesters blocked the entrance in response to a boycott call given by the AMU Students’ Coordination Committee.

Over 600 students were scheduled to appear for the examination.

Kidwai, however, expressed hope that the Tuesday examination won't be disturbed.

He said efforts are on to persuade students not to disturb it.

Hundreds of AMU students overnight blocked traffic on the main Aligarh-Moradabad highway demanding the release of Mujtaba Faraz, a former student leader.

Three others, identified as Tahir Azmi, Rafiuddin and Sudhir Gulati, were released late on Sunday.

The blockade, which started on Sunday evening, continued till 2 am.

AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was on Sunday allegedly heckled by the students during his Republic Day speech here soon after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests will be allowed on any issue within the ambit of law.

AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan had said that three students were released whereas Faraz was sent to jail.

As the news spread, huge crowds of protesters started collecting near the Purani Chungi gate of the university and blocked the Aligarh-Moradabad highway.

The AMU campus has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

Over 1,200 students, including those not identified, have been booked in about a dozen odd cases connected to different protests.

The students are also demanding the resignation of top university officials for "failing" to secure justice for those students who were allegedly the victim of police excesses during anti-CAA protests.

Security arrangements in and around the AMU campus have been further beefed up.

