ADA Recruitment 2021: 68 engineering posts open

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job from the official website of ADA-- ada.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 68 vacancies in the organisation.

ADA Recruitment 2021: Official notice

"Applications are invited from Dynamic and Meritorious Indian nationals for the post of ‘PROJECT ENGINEER’ (PE) on ‘DEFINED LIMITED TENURE BASIS’ in various disciplines of Engineering for Design, Development, Testing & Evaluation of various Systems/Sub-systems and Project Management from Institutes of Technology, Research Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and other non-Government bodies or Central (including serving / retired officers of Defence Forces) and State Government Departments having the required qualification, experience and age," the job notification reads.

ADA Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply for the ADA job should have a minimum of 2 years work experience.

ADA Recruitment 2021: Selection process

"The candidates, shortlisted after the preliminary online interview, will be advised to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter," the job notification says.

"The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only," the notification adds.

