Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain expected in West Bengal from October 28

New Delhi:

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and western districts of West Bengal from October 28, the weather department said on Friday. The India Meteorological Department said that the weather system is likely to cause day temperatures to drop by two to three notches in the southern parts of the state.

Low-pressure likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by October 26

The weather office added that the low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move west-northwestward toward the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.

The IMD further added that the thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 km per hour will prevail over all south Bengal districts from October 28, while the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur as well as Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in the west will witness heavy rain.

IMD advises fisherfolk not to venture into the sea

The weather office advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea from October 26. The state capital will experience thunderstorms from October 28. The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 before moving towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The low pressure, which formed at 5.30 am under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24, it said.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days, the Meteorological Department said.

Weather office predicts scattered heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast scattered heavy rainfall across the state over the next four days under the influence of the northeast monsoon.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said cloudy weather, moderate rainfall and lightning were likely on Friday. He also advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions, warning them against standing under trees or near large hoardings. He added that the moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Frida.

With inputs from PTI

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