UP MLC voter list row: Election Commission explains software glitch after 158 bizarre entries surface

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a clarification after bizarre entries were found in the voter lists for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, including names such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" and "Ram ne Sharma ko maara". In one instance, a voter’s father’s name was reportedly listed as "https://B.Com". The irregularities were detected in the electoral rolls for the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' Constituency ahead of polling on Friday for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh. A list highlighting the unusual entries circulated on social media, prompting the Election Commission to respond.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa acknowledged the errors on Thursday, saying 158 entries containing unusual details had been identified among 14.81 lakh entries across 11 constituencies.

158 erroneous entries found in voter lists

Rinwa said the errors affected only a very small proportion of the total electorate. In several cases, the mistakes occurred when software used to prepare voter lists online incorrectly translated names. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, electoral rolls for graduate and teachers’ constituencies were prepared digitally. Earlier, the process was carried out manually at the district level.

The unusual entries, including incorrect names and other details, raised questions about the accuracy of the digitally prepared voter lists. The CEO attributed several discrepancies to errors in the software’s translation of names.

Eligible voters will not be denied their right to vote

Before the polling, Rinwa had also clarified on Wednesday that no eligible voter would be denied the right to vote in the October 23 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections because of minor clerical or printing errors in their name or other details on the electoral roll. In a statement, he said the provision, implemented in accordance with Election Commission of India directions, would apply to elections in five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies.

Officials directed to verify voters' identity

Rinwa said all concerned district election officers had been instructed to take the necessary steps to ensure that eligible voters did not face difficulties due to minor errors in the electoral rolls. If a voter arrives at a polling station and the presiding officer or polling officer notices a clerical or printing error in the voter’s details, the voter’s identity must first be established, he said.

Voters can cast their ballots after verification

Rinwa clarified that if the polling officer is satisfied that the person is the same voter whose name appears on the electoral roll, based on valid documents presented by the voter or other details recorded in the list, the person must be allowed to vote. In such cases, minor clerical or printing errors in the name or other details will be overlooked, he said. The CEO stressed that no eligible voter should be deprived of their democratic right to vote merely because of minor errors in spelling or printing.

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