Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert gets police clearance after security review

Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert after reviewing the security arrangements with the organisers. Officials told ANI that the decision followed multiple meetings, during which the organisers presented detailed plans to address security concerns.

The clearance comes after the concert faced uncertainty earlier this week, when police reportedly denied permission for the event, citing security-related inputs, the festive season and other law and order responsibilities.

Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission earlier?

Diljit’s concert, scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is part of his Aura India Tour 2026. According to an earlier report, a letter from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow said permission could not be granted because of threat-related inputs and security requirements during the festive season.

The police also cited other law and order duties across the capital. With a large crowd expected at the singer’s concert, security arrangements were a key concern.

However, following multiple meetings with the organisers and a review of their security plans, permission has now been granted. The latest decision clears the way for the event, though further details about the arrangements have not been made public.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026: Cities and dates

Diljit announced the seven-city India leg of his Aura Tour earlier in October. The tour is scheduled to cover Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Before announcing the India leg, the singer performed across North America, Europe and Australia. He has continued to take Punjabi music to international audiences, including a performance at Wembley that was reported as a milestone for Punjabi singers.

With permission now granted for the Delhi show, fans awaiting the October 30 concert can look to the organisers for further updates on the event and its security arrangements.

On the acting front

The actor was last seen in the much-talked-about film Satluj. This year, Diljit also won praise for the Imtiaz Ali film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Diljit Dosanjh's next major upcoming film is the Punjabi comedy Ranna Ch Dhanna, scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 25, 2027.

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