CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before Delhi Police Crime Branch.

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday, police sources said. Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were summoned by Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning in connection with the October 13 protest at Janatar Mantar but they had sought more time. The Crime Branch had summoned these two leaders, who were released on Wednesday after giving a written undertaking not to breach peace, in connection with the two separate cases registered against them for allegedly trespassing and obstructing public servants at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

Das and Ranka sought more time to appear before Crime Branch

Recently, both cases were transferred to the Crime Branch. Das and Ranka sought more time to appear before the Crime Branch. These two leaders were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the inquiry.

These two leaders were initially sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained in connection with the CJP's protest. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and expired on Wednesday.

Court orders release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

On Wednesday, the special executive magistrate court ordered the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after they gave written undertakings that they won't breach peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified.

The order from the SEM came after the police sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of law and order persisted in view of their previous conduct and statements made in the media.

Furthermore, the police argued that Das and Ranka had given contradictory statements before the court and in the media regarding their willingness to refrain from similar activities. Their written reply submitted during Wednesday's proceedings was also cited as being contrary to their earlier submissions, according to the order.

CJP, others welcome release of Das and Ranka

In this regard, the CJP welcomed the release of Das and Ranka, with founder Abhijeet Dipke calling them "much, much bigger leaders" than himself and legal head Ratna Singh saying the decision should have come earlier.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the SEM's order releasing Das and Ranka and said the entire nation stands with them. Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the judicial detention of Ranka and Das was linked to a violation of a peace bond and not to their attempt to unfurl the national flag.

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