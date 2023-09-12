XITE College organises five-day orientation programme for freshers

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL XITE College orientation programme for 2023-24 batch students

An orientation programme was organised for the new batch of students of XITE College, from September 1 to September 6, 2023. Dr Sanchita Ghosh Chowdhury and Professor Akinchan Xaxa coordinated the programme. The five-day programme was filled with activity and entertainment and was intended to make the students feel at home.

As per tradition, Day 1 commenced with the auspicious ceremony of lighting the lamp followed by an interreligious prayer, coordinated by Dr Radha Mahali, Faculty, XITE College. This was followed by a warm welcome speech by Dr (Fr.) Mukti Clarence, SJ, Vice-Principal, XITE College. Thereafter, the Faculty introduced themselves to the students, followed by an interactive and much appreciated session on Mental Health by members of JEEVAN (NGO).

The beginning of Day 2 was marked by a dynamic ice-breaking session by Mr Anthony Castleton, a prominent motivational speaker, followed by a session on 'Value Based Thoughts and Actions' by Professor Amit Chaturvedi, Faculty XITE College. The students were then given a virtual tour of the college followed by a session on 'Academic Overview and Advising' by Dr Sanchita Ghosh Chowdhury, Faculty XITE.

Day 3 started with an exciting and thoroughly enjoyable session on 'Effective Communication Skills' by Professor Akinchan Xaxa, Faculty XITE College followed by a talk from XITE Alumnus Mr Akshit Anand, Executive at CIO Tyres. The day's programme closed with a lively and energetic 'Zumba' session conducted by 'Zin Zumba Community'.

On Day 4, the students were taken for a visit to XLRI Jamshedpur, where they were given a tour of the institute and an opportunity to interact with experts.

Day 5, the concluding day was marked by awareness sessions about different cells and clubs active in the college such as the Internal Complaints Committee, the Anti-sexual Harassment Cell, the Institute's Innovation Council etc. The programme was concluded with a 'Vote of Thanks' to formally express gratitude to all participants and facilitators.

The orientation programme was well attended on all 5 days and enthusiasm remained at its peak throughout the session.