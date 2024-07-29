UP NEET UG counselling 2024 guidelines out - Registration dates, Eligibility, and Fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET UG 2024 counselling guidelines out

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will soon release the counselling dates for UP NEET UG 2024. Once the registration dates are announced, the candidates will be able to apply through the online mode at the official website,dgmeup.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

The examination authority has released the guidelines and fee details for medical students seeking admission to various medical colleges based on their NEET UG 2024 scores. The NEET-UG 2024 merit list will be used for 85% of the state quota in government medical colleges and 100% of MBBS and BDS seats in private medical colleges. Only those who have successfully qualified in the medical entrance test will be eligible to participate in the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission to private sector/dental college should gather complete information about the concerned college at their level before counselling/choice filling to avoid any discrepancy after allotment.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2024 Re-revised Result: What is counselling procedure for medical courses?- All you need to know

ALSO READ | NEET-UG 2024 Result: NTA announces final and re-revised scorecards for medical entrance exam; direct link here

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2024 Revised Result: Top rankers reduced to 17, check name-wise list of toppers

ALSO READ | Why NEET UG 2024 results have been revised?

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Domicile eligibility

For admission in government medical/dental colleges/universities/institutes of the state, the candidate must be a native of Uttar Pradesh. A domicile/usual certificate will not be necessary for those candidates who have passed both high school and intermediate school from Uttar Pradesh.

Domicile/Usual residence certificate for such candidates who have passed one or both of the high school/intermediate exams from outside the state and are native of Uttar Pradesh State, for admission in the state medical/dental colleges/universities/institutes/

Residents of the other states including the state of Uttar Pradesh will also be eligible for admission to the seats of private medical/dental institutions of the state.

UP NEET UG counselling 2024 fee

When submitting online applications, candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 for the first, second, and third counselling sessions. Candidates applying for the stray round will need to pay a stray vacancy registration fee (fresh registration) of Rs 1,000. There will be different security deposit amounts for each college:

- Government medical colleges: Rs 30,000

- Private medical colleges: Rs 2 lakh

- Private dental colleges: Rs 1 lakh

- Both government and private medical colleges: Rs 2 lakh

- Both government and private dental colleges: Rs 1 lakh

Documents Required