Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration window ends tomorrow at upneet.gov.in; how to apply

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration window ends tomorrow at upneet.gov.in; how to apply

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration window will be closed tomorrow, October 9. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of application window. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 13:24 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling Registration ends tomorrow
Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET PG Counselling Registration ends tomorrow

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will conclude the registration process for state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling 2024 tomorrow, October 9. All those who have not submitted their applications can do so through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Initially, the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling registration deadline was September 30, but it was extended to October 9 after receiving several requests from candidates who could not register and deposit the security amount within the said period. The online UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration window will be accessible till 11 am on October 9. Candidates have been advised to submit the applications before the closure of the application window as no candidate will be allowed to submit their applications after the due date.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to register?

  • Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration'
  • It will redirect you to a login window
  • Register yourself using the mobile number and email ID
  • Using the allotted credentials, fill the UP NEET PG counselling application form 2024
  • Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Before filling out the application form for UP NEET PG counselling, students need to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. This includes holding an MBBS degree from a recognized institute, having valid NEET PG 2024 scores meeting the cutoff, and completing the compulsory rotatory internship by August 15, 2024. UP NEET PG 2024 counselling is specifically for 50 percent state quota seats in government medical/dental and private colleges.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X