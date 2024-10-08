UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration window ends tomorrow at upneet.gov.in; how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET PG Counselling Registration ends tomorrow

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will conclude the registration process for state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling 2024 tomorrow, October 9. All those who have not submitted their applications can do so through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Initially, the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling registration deadline was September 30, but it was extended to October 9 after receiving several requests from candidates who could not register and deposit the security amount within the said period. The online UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration window will be accessible till 11 am on October 9. Candidates have been advised to submit the applications before the closure of the application window as no candidate will be allowed to submit their applications after the due date.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to register?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a login window

Register yourself using the mobile number and email ID

Using the allotted credentials, fill the UP NEET PG counselling application form 2024

Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Before filling out the application form for UP NEET PG counselling, students need to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. This includes holding an MBBS degree from a recognized institute, having valid NEET PG 2024 scores meeting the cutoff, and completing the compulsory rotatory internship by August 15, 2024. UP NEET PG 2024 counselling is specifically for 50 percent state quota seats in government medical/dental and private colleges.