UGC NET June 2024 result expected to be declared today, when and where to download scorecards

UGC NET June 2024 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the UGC – NET June 2024 Exam results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

According to media reports, UGC-NET June 2024 results are expected to be announced today, October 15. However, there is no official date and time for the announcement of the results. Once out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

This year, the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination was conducted on the 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th of August 2024 and the 02nd, 03rd, 04th & 05th of September 2024 across the country for ‘the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check their results by following the easy steps given below.

UGC NET June 2024 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

UGC NET June 2024 result will appear on screen

Download and save UGC NET June 2024 result for future reference

How will UGC NET June 2024 exam scores be calculated?

As per the information shared by the NTA, the scorecards of multi shifts papers will be calculated based on the raw marks obtained by candidates in different shifts and sessions of the UGC NET June 2024 exam and will be converted into NTA scores and percentiles.

Where to check UGC NET June 2024 scorecards

Once the results are announced, the candidates can download UGC NET June 2024 scorecards by visiting the following websites.

- nta.ac.in

- ugcnet.nta.ac.in

- ugcnet.ntaonline.in

- DigiLocker app

- UMANG app

