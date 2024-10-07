UGC NET 2024 results to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET June Result 2024

UGC NET 2024 results: Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2024 exam are eagerly awaiting their results, which are expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, there has been no official update from the NTA regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check and download them from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To check the results, candidates will have to use their necessary credentials. Candidates can download their scorecards using roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Let us tell you that NTA will release the results of UGC NET along with its cut-off marks on its official website.

How can you check UGC NET 2024 results?

To check the UGC NET 2024 results once they are released, follow these steps:

Visit the official UGC NET website.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "UGC-NET Result 2024."

Enter your details, such as your application number and date of birth, in the required fields.

After entering the information, click on the "Submit" button.

Your UGC NET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the UGC NET June re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 at various exam centres. Initially, the exams were conducted on June 18 but later postponed due to a leak on DarkNet.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates from the unreserved category must achieve a minimum score of 40%, while those in the reserved category need at least 35%. In paper 1, the candidates belonging to the unreserved category candidates must score 40 out of 100, whereas reserved category candidates need 35 out of 100. In Paper 2, candidates from unreserved category are required to obtain a minimum of 65 to 70 marks, SC candidates need 60 to 65 marks, and ST candidates should score between 55 and 60 marks.

