UGC NET June Result 2024: NTA likely to release results THIS week; check latest updates

UGC NET June Result 2024 is expected to be announced soon. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the NTA UGC NET June 2024 result will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET June Result 2024?

Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details

UGC NET June Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UGC NET June Result 2024 expected date

According to the media reports, UGC NET June Result 2024 is likely to be declared this week. However, there is no official confirmation of the result date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UGC for the latest updates.

This year, the UGC NET June re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 at various exam centres. Initially, the exams were conducted on June 18 but later postponed due to a leak on DarkNet.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates from the unreserved category must achieve a minimum score of 40%, while those in the reserved category need at least 35%. In paper 1, the candidates belonging to the unreserved category candidates must score 40 out of 100, whereas reserved category candidates need 35 out of 100. In Paper 2, candidates from unreserved category are required to obtain a minimum of 65 to 70 marks, SC candidates need 60 to 65 marks, and ST candidates should score between 55 and 60 marks.