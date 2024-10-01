UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result soon: When and where to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result soon

UGC NET 2024 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam results. All those who appeared in the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, and registration number on the login page. UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result link will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June re-examination was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode wherein lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam and now eagerly waiting for the results.

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result exam date

According to media reports, the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result is expected to be released in the first week of the October 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of result date and time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to download UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result?

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and the provided security code

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result: Final answer keys expected soon

The NTA has already released the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2024 re-exam for all exam dates, which can be found on the official website. An objection window was open till September 14, allowing candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The final answer keys will be released based on the provisional answer keys. The final answer keys will serve as the foundation for score calculations and result determinations.