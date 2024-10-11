UGC NET June result 2024 to be out soon - qualifying marks, marking scheme, normalisation procedure, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET June result 2024 to be out soon

UGC NET June result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination results. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced anytime on the official website. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of UGC NET June 2024 result date and time. Once out, the candidates will be able to download using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The UGC NET June result 2024 link will be accessible at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The provisional answer keys of the UGC NET June 2024 rescheduled exam on September 11 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections by September 14. The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys. It is anticipated that the testing agency will release UGC NET June 2024 answer keys along with the results.

This year, the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination was conducted on 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th of August 2024 and the 02nd, 03rd, 04th & 05th of September 2024 across the country to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET June result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page

UGC NET June result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET June result 2024 for future reference

UGC NET June result 2024: Qualifying Marks

In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

UGC NET June result 2024: What is the Marking Scheme?

For each correct answer, the candidate will get two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. No marks will be given for questions unanswered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

UGC NET June result 2024: Normalisation procedure

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.