UGC NET June 2024 Result to be out anytime - how to download scorecards, procedure, more

UGC NET June 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 re-exam soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the scorecards can download their scorecards from the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

It is anticipated that UGC NET June 2024 results will be announced anytime. However, there is no official date and time for releasing the result. On October 12, the testing agency released the UGC NET 2024 final answer keys available on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check the final answer keys and evaluate their marks. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of the result/NTA Score of UGC - NET in June 2024 will be entertained.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the credentials on the login page

UGC NET June 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET June 2024 Result for future reference

UGC NET June 2024 Result: What is the procedure for declaring results?

The results will be declared following these steps:

The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.

The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories

The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

