UGC NET June 2023 exam ends today, check last minute tips and advice

UGC NET June 2023 final phase exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the final phase, phase 2 exam of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) today, June 22, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download UGC NET June 2023 exam hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2023, if yet not downloaded.

The testing agency will conduct the UGC NET exam for language papers and other subjects today in two shifts. The qualified candidates will be awarded Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professorship based on their performance in the exam.

UGC NET June 2023 exam: Important instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to check the date, shift, time, and discipline indicated on their admit card carefully Carry admit card along with any one of the authorized photo IDs such as PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card) in original Report at the exam center two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time The registration centre will be closed prior to 30 minutes of the exam Candidates shall not be permitted to enter the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in First Shift and after 2.30 pm in the Second Shift If a candidate fails to report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Exam hall

UGC NET 2023 admit card direct download link

UGC NET June 2023 exam pattern

UGC NET June 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break in the papers, according to the official information bulletin. Paper 1 will be 50 questions carrying 100 marks based on teaching/research aptitude opted by the candidate while Paper 2 will be 100 questions carrying 200 marks based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.