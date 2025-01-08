UGC NET December 2024 admit cards released for January 10 exam, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : UGC UGC NET December 2024 admit cards for January 10 exam are available on official website.

UGC NET December 2024 admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC – NET December 2024 Examination scheduled for January 10. Those who will appear on the exam can download their call letter using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The UGC NET 2024 admit card for January 10 can be accessed at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET December 2024: Click here to download admit card'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the login page

UGC NET December 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET December 2024 admit card for future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC – NET December 2024 Examination for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT), mode at different cities across the country from 03rd January 2025 to 16th January 2025. The admit cards for each paper are being released phase-wise. The testing agency has uploaded the admit cards for exams scheduled for 3rd, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th January 2025. Admit Card for Exam Scheduled on other dates will be live later. The candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website for latest updates.

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2024 admit card

What to do if I face difficulty in downloading UGC NET December 2024 admit cards?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

