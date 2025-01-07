NET will no longer mandatory qualification for Assistant Professor - check new guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA NET will no longer mandatory qualification for Assistant Professor

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the eligibility criteria for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. According to the new norms, clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) is no longer mandatory for appointment as Assistant Professor and promotions in higher education institutions. These draft norms were unveiled by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, January 6, aiming to bring flexibility and inclusivity to faculty recruitment and promotions.

Focus on removing 'rigidity'

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the draft norms concentrate on giving universities the chance to hire academic staff from a variety of multidisciplinary backgrounds and eliminating "rigidity" from the current eligibility requirements for faculty appointments.

''These draft reforms and guidelines will infuse innovation, inclusivity, flexibility, and dynamism in every aspect of higher education,'' said Pradhan during the release event at the UGC headquarters in Delhi. Academicians have called the graft regulations 'progressive' steps towards strengthening higher education.

"These regulations also facilitate the selection of faculty members from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. The primary objective of these regulations is to broaden the horizon and freedom and flexibility so that faculty members can excel in areas they are passionate about. "The revised regulations ensure that contributions to knowledge and community, rather than rigid qualifications, are valued" Kumar said, reported PTI.

Replaces 2018 regulation

These norms for hiring faculties in the college will replace the existing 2018 regulation on minimum qualifications. According to 2018 regulations, it was mandatory for the candidates seeking a role of Assistant Professor Level-entry level positions to have cleared NET after postgraduation.

What are key changes introduced in UGC Draft guidelines?

The UGC draft guidelines change the following norms.

NET not required for entry-level posts - the new norm allows universities to hire candidates based on their phd qualifications and other criteria.

- the new norm allows universities to hire candidates based on their phd qualifications and other criteria. Multidisciplinary Eligibility - Individuals who clear the National Eligibility Test in a subject different from their earlier academic focus can teach the subject in which they qualified for NET.

- Individuals who clear the National Eligibility Test in a subject different from their earlier academic focus can teach the subject in which they qualified for NET. Flexibility in NET/SET subjects - candidates who have cleared NET or SET in a subject different from their graduation degree can apply for Assistant Professor positions in the subject of their qualifications.

- candidates who have cleared NET or SET in a subject different from their graduation degree can apply for Assistant Professor positions in the subject of their qualifications. PhD for promotions - while NET is no longer required for entry-level positions, a PhD remains essential for promotions to associate professor and professor roles.

- while NET is no longer required for entry-level positions, a PhD remains essential for promotions to associate professor and professor roles. New Assessment criteria - The new guidelines have also done away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system which was used for promotions of the faculty members. Selection committees will now evaluate candidates based on their broader academic impact, including innovation in teaching, technology development, entrepreneurship, book writing, digital learning resources, community and societal contributions, promotion of Indian languages and knowledge systems, sustainability practices, and the supervision of internships, projects, or successful startups, according to Kumar UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

(Inputs from agencies)