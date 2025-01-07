NTA releases admit cards for UGC NET January 9 exam: Steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET admit card 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam, scheduled for January 9, 2025. Registered candidates can now visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to download their admit cards.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held across multiple dates, starting from January 3 and continuing through January 16, 2025. The exam will cover a total of 85 subjects. Earlier, the admit cards for exams scheduled on January 3, 6, 7, and 8, 2025, were also released.

UGC NET Exam Dates and Subjects for January 9

The UGC NET exam on January 9 will be conducted in two shifts:

1st Shift : Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Oriya

: Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Oriya 2nd Shift: Maithili, Arabic, Gujarati, Telugu, Ayurveda Biology, Disaster Management, Physical Education, and Management subjects (including Business Administration, Marketing, Industrial Relations, Financial Management, Co-operative Management, etc.)

How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card for the January 9 UGC NET exam, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link to download the UGC NET admit card. Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth. After logging in, the admit card will appear. Download and take a printout.

Exam Day Instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for key details, such as the exam centre, reporting time, and any special instructions for exam day. The admit card will also include an undertaking form, which candidates must bring along with them to the exam centre.

It is important that candidates verify the details, including the photo, signature, barcode, and QR code on the admit card. If any of these are missing, candidates should immediately re-download their admit cards.

Important Notes

Candidates are expected to have already received their exam centre details through the exam city intimation slips . The admit card will provide the specific name and address of the exam centre.

. The admit card will provide the specific name and address of the exam centre. If there are any discrepancies or difficulties in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA support team at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has assured that admit cards for the January 15 and 16 exams will be released in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

This exam is a crucial step for candidates aspiring to qualify for lectureship or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the UGC NET.