UGC NET admit card 2024 for January 9, 10 and 15 exams to be out soon, how to download

UGC NET admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) December exam scheduled to be held on January 9, 10 and 15, 2025. All those who registered themselves for the said exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The UGC NET admit card 2024 link can be accessed at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, UGC NET December session exam 2024 will be conducted from January 3 to 16, 2025. For this, the testing agency is releasing call letters in phases. The admit cards for the exam scheduled for January 6, 7, and 8 have already been released. The rest of the admit cards will be released two to three days before the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to download UGC NET December Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security and click on 'login'

UGC NET December Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET December Admit Card 2024 for future reference

UGC NET December Admit Card 2024: Details on call letters

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Shift Timing

Exam Address

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

About UGC NET

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.