UGC NET Exam 2024 starts tomorrow - here's admit card download direct link, required document list, guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET Exam 2024 starts tomorrow, January 3.

UGC NET Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET December 2024 exams. According to the official schedule, the exams will begin tomorrow, January 3, and conclude on January 16, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT), mode at different cities

across the country. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow the below-mentioned guidelines to avoid any confusion during the exam.

UGC NET Exam 2024 Admit Card

The UGC NET Exam 2024 admit cards are available on the official website. Candidates can download it by using their application number/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The candidates can directly access the UGC NET 2024 admit card download link by clicking on the provided link

Documents Required

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry the following documents to the exam centre.

A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (matching the one uploaded in the online application) for affixing on the attendance sheet.

An original, valid, and non-expired photo ID matching the name on the admit card. Accepted IDs include:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Guidelines