UGC NET 2025 Result expected to be released today, check latest updates

UGC NET 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Results 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2025 exam will be able to download it from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.in.

According to the media reports, UGC NET 2025 results are expected to be released today, February 10, 2025. However, the exact date and time of releasing results is yet to be announced by the exam authority. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

UGC NET 2025 Result: Are final answer keys released?

No, the testing agency has not released the UGC NET 2025 final answer keys. It is expected that the NTA will release the UGC NET 2025 final answer keys along with the results. Once out, the candidates will be able to download from the official website of NTA. UGC NET 2025 provisional answer keys were released on January 31, with the objection window closed on February 3. Following the pattern, experts will review the challenges made and release a final answer key along with the results. NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2024 exam for 85 subjects in computer-based test mode at various cities across the country.

UGC NET 2025 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the latest news section.

Now click on the 'UGC NET 2025 Result' section.

Enter your registration number, and date of birth.

UGC NET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET 2025 Result for future reference.

What is UGC NET?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.