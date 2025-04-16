UGC NET 2025 June notification released, online application begins - check eligibility, how to apply, fee The National Testing Agency has released UGC NET 2025 June notification. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

UGC NET 2025 June notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June 2025. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the UGC NET 2025 June exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notification, the registration forms can be submitted between April 16 and May 7. However, the last date for submission of the application fee is May 8, 2025. The correction in the particulars in the online application form will be done between May 9 and 10.

UGC NET 2025 June exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 21 and 30 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

How to fill UGC NET 2025 June application form?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 June application form'.

Now, register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the UGC NET 2025 June application form for future reference.

UGC NET 2025 June application: Fee

General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600/-

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325

Direct link to apply online

Who can apply for UGC NET 2025 June exam?

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this Test.

Age Limit and Relaxation