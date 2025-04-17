TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 registration deadline extended, check new schedule TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 registration deadline has been extended. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. Check details.

Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the last date for submission of application forms for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 and TS PGLCET 2025. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of the application form is April 30. Earlier, the last date for registration submission was April 15, 2025. The application forms can be submitted at the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.