TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 registration deadline extended, check new schedule

Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the last date for submission of application forms for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 and TS PGLCET 2025. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of the application form is April 30. Earlier, the last date for registration submission was April 15, 2025. The application forms can be submitted at the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025, for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes, as well as the LLM course. The admit cards for the same will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 registration.'
- Register yourself by providing basic details.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 application form for future reference.
Registration Fee
TG LAWCET (LL.B.3 /5 Years)
- OC & BCs: Rs 900/-
- SC/ST & PH: Rs 600/-
TG PGLCET (LL. M.)
- OC & BCs : Rs 1100/-
- SC/ST & PH: Rs 900/-
Who can apply?For TG LAWCET-2025 LL.B. 3 Years: Any Graduate Degree with (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or its equivalent.
TG LAWCET-2025 LL.B. 5 Years: Two-year Intermediate Examination with (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent.
TG PGLCET-2025 2 Years LL.M: Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree.
Age Limit: There shall be no age restriction for the candidates seeking admission into LL. B. Courses, through appearing at TG LAWCET
Documents required at the time of registration
- TS/AP Online receipt
- Photograph and signature (as per format)
- Aadhaar card
- Qualifying exam hall ticket
- Transfer or migration certificate
- Birth certificate or Class 10 marksheet
- Local status proof (study/residence certificate)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate (if applicable)