TS ICET 2024 registration starts at icet.tsche.ac.in, check how to apply

Kakatiya University, Warangal has commenced the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. Candidates satisfying the eligibility norms can apply at the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of application forms without a late fee is April 30. However, the application forms along with a late fee of Rs. 250 can be submitted by May 17. If a candidate fails to remit the application fee during this time, they will be able to submit the application form along with a fee of Rs. 500 by May 27. The correction of the online application can be done between May 17 and 20.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'application fee payment link'

A new page will appear on the screen

Fill in the details in the respective fields and click on the 'Proceed to payment'

Fill out the details such as Candidate’s Name, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, Candidate's/Student's Mobile Number, Alternate Mobile Number (Father/ Mother / Guardian), Email ID, Caste Category, if you are Different Abled and select the Payment Type.

Pay the application fee using a Debit Card/ Credit Card /Net Banking, the web page

On successful payment process, Payment Reference ID will appear on the screen

To check the payment status after your payment, click on 'payment status'

A new page will appear on the screen

After clicking the 'Payment Status' tab the following screen will be displayed.

If the Payment Status is “Payment Details Not Found’ repeat the procedure starting from the Application Fee Payment.

Now, Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab on the home page

Enter all the mandatory details in respective fields and click on the 'save' button

By clicking on the 'Preview/ Submit' button, candidates can view the Filled Online Application Form

To modify the details, click on the Modify button

To Confirm/Freeze the Application, click on the Confirm/Freeze button

By clicking on the Confirm/Freeze button, the candidate can view a pop-up alert as Your Application is confirmed successfully.

By Clicking on Print Application, candidate can view the Application Form

