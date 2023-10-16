TS ICET 2023 counselling process underway for special phase, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS ICET 2023 counselling dates released

TS ICET 2023 counselling dates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) special phase counselling procedure. According to the schedule, the registration procedure for the ICET 2023 special phase counselling procedure has begun. All those seeking admission into MBA, and MCA programmes can visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in and apply.

The certificate verification procedure for already slot-booked candidates will be done on October 16. After that, the candidates can exercise web options between October 16 and 17. The board will announce the results on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates. Candidates can check the TS ICET counselling 2023 detailed schedule below.

TS ICET 2023 counselling dates

Freezing of options - October 17

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - October 20

Payment of Tuition Fee & self-reporting through the website - October 20 to 29

Reporting at the allotted College -October 30 to 31

Spot Admission Guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges will be placed on the website - October, 30

TS ICET 2023 Counselling: List of Documents

TSICET-2023 Rank Card.

TSICET-2023Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.

Degree Memorandum of marks.

Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.

Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2023 by competent authority, if applicable.

EWS Certificate, if applicable.

Integrated Community Certificate, if applicable.

The Residence Certificate of candidate, if applicable.

Employer Certificate.

Miniorities Certificate.

TS ICET 2023 counselling: Who can exercise web options in aspecial phase?

According to the official notice, the candidates fulfilling the above eligibility criteria are eligible to appear in the ICET counselling 2023 special phase.