Private Universities and Foreign Campuses to be set up in UP- know locations

Private Universities and Foreign Campuses to be set up in UP

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly has taken a significant step towards reforms in the higher education sector. On Wednesday, the state assembly passed four key bills during its winter session. These bills facilitate the establishment of three new private universities, and campuses of foreign universities in the state. This decision has been taken to transform the state into a leading educational hub in the country.

Name and locations of new universities

The new universities include Vidya Vishwavidyalaya, Meerut; Vivek Vishwavidyalaya, Bijnor and Chandigarh Vishwavidyalaya, Unnao are new universities set to be established in the state, as per the official document.

Students to get a world-class education

Highlighting its impact, the Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said higher education reforms will elevate Uttar Pradesh's image on both national and international platforms.

"With the establishment of new universities and foreign campuses, students will have the opportunity to access world-class education right in their home state. They will no longer need to go outside the state as high-quality education will now be affordable and easily accessible here," he said.

He further said that until now, only institutions registered in Uttar Pradesh could establish universities within the state. However, the new bills will open doors for institutions, companies and trusts registered in other states to open private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

''Foreign universities recognised by the UGC will also be eligible to establish campuses in the state," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)