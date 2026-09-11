Virender Sehwag to make streaming debut as host of Rise and Fall 2; know all about the show

Prime Video's reality show Rise and Fall is returning with its second season, and this time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will take over as the host. The makers recently unveiled the promo, giving a glimpse of the new season and its power-packed format. Sehwag will also make his streaming debut with the show.

For the unversed, the first season of Rise and Fall was hosted by Ashneer Grover. As the show is set to arrive soon on OTT, here's everything you need to know about what to expect, the participants and where to watch it.

Virender Sehwag to host Rise and Fall 2

Known for his outspoken views and straightforward style on the cricket field, Virender Sehwag is expected to bring the same approach to the reality show. In the released promo, Sehwag can be seen comparing the show’s concept to the unpredictability of cricket. Just as the result of a cricket match can change until the final ball, one decision in the reality show can completely change a contestant’s position. The promo offers a glimpse into these changing dynamics and the power game.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "ab contestant ki fielding set karenge Rise and Fall ke naye host @virendersehwag #RiseAndFallS2 coming soon. Watch for free on Prime Video (sic)."

Rise and Fall 2 participants: 15 celebrities to battle for power

A total of 15 celebrity contestants will take part in ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’. One of the most interesting aspects of the show is that the contestants will be divided into two groups. One side will be the ‘Rulers’, while the other will be the ‘Workers’. The Rulers will get to live in a luxurious penthouse with relatively better facilities, while the Workers will stay in the basement. However, these positions will not remain fixed. Throughout the show, contestants can move from one group to another through their decisions, strategies, alliances and game plans. This means that a contestant at the top of the power structure today could find themselves at the bottom the very next moment. These changing positions are expected to be a key part of the game.

More about Rise and Fall 2

It must be noted that winning tasks will not be the only thing that matters in the reality show. Contestants will also have to use their relationships and strategies to move ahead. Money and influence will play an important role in the game. Friendships could turn into rivalries, and alliances could fall apart at any time. Contestants will constantly have to decide when to stand by someone, when to take a risk and when to keep their next move hidden. This will make strategy and the power game an important part of the show.

When and where to stream Rise and Fall 2?

Viewers will be able to stream Rise and Fall Season 2 on Prime Video with the basic subscription plan. The show will also be available on the MX Player Android app, which has now been refreshed by Prime Video and introduced as MX Player by Prime Video. The makers have not yet announced the premiere date, but the second season is expected to arrive soon.

Rise and Fall 2: What to expect?

The first season of ‘Rise and Fall’ was also based on the difference in power structures. The new season will continue to focus on the contrast between those at the top of the power ladder and those at the bottom. However, changing dynamics and the contestants’ strategies could lead to situations changing with every episode. The original concept for the format was developed by British production company Studio Lambert. In India, the show is being produced by Banijay Asia.

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